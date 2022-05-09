Connector Subsea Solutions buys compatriot valve manufacturer

May 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has acquired Norvalves, a compatriot company that designs and manufactures subsea valves and connectors.

The Norvalves workforce of 16 people based in Ågotnes will be transferring to CSS with immediate effect.

The acquisition is said to supplement CSS’ subsea distribution portfolio with Norvalves’ range of topside and subsea valves, along with key operational capabilities including in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing.

According to the company, the deal bolsters CSS’ ambitions to develop a range of subsea distribution products that meet the challenges of the deepest and most complex subsea installations.

“CSS has grown the Subsea Distribution portfolio to a strong level of maturity. The synergies between CSS and Norvalves will accelerate the development of the range in terms of breadth and quality,” said Kristen Andrew Foshaug, chief technology officer at Connector Subsea Solutions.

“The company boasts a high-tech production facility where every part of the valve is made in-house and they have remained focused on ensuring a high level of competence within the workforce. Adding Norvalves’ expertise and experience will be invaluable to the growth of our Subsea Distribution division.”

Most recently, Norvalves have been developing metal-to-metal 15,000kpsi Ball Valves, expected to be qualified in June this year.

