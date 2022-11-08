Construction begins on JDR’s new subsea cable factory

November 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

JDR Cable Systems has begun the construction of its new subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland.

The 69,000 sqm factory is set to deliver subsea cable manufacturing technology to the offshore wind market and is currently providing 171 local jobs for the construction phase of the project.

When complete, the facility will include a new catenary continuous vulcanization (CCV) line, making it the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high-voltage subsea cables for offshore wind farms, JDR said.

The new facility is scheduled to be operational by 2024.

“We’re delighted to be starting construction, it’s taken a lot of hard work from all stakeholders for spades to finally hit the ground today! It’s a significant moment for the North East too, as projects like ours will provide more local jobs and opportunities for the people of Cambois, Bedlington and the surrounding area,” said Tomasz Nowak, JDR’s CEO.

“This region and the east coast of the UK has plans to connect an incredible amount of energy infrastructure in the coming years and we’re proud to be contributing to it in the midst of a growing offshore energy sector.”

The initial investment is estimated at £130 million, part-funded by a grant from the BEIS Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support (OWMIS) scheme, with the remaining funding raised with support from financial institutions and UK Export Finance.

JDR stated that the new facility is the first stage of its plans to expand its product portfolio to support the growing renewable energy market, adding high-voltage export and long-length inter-array cables to its existing capacity and product capabilities.