Construction of world’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry completed

July 14, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Antwerp-based maritime group Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft (TFC) have completed the construction of the “world’s first” hydrogen-fuelled small passenger ferry.

As disclosed, the vessel Hydro Bingo is a 19-ton two-deck passenger ferry equipped with a hydrogen co-firing engine that combines hydrogen with diesel fuel.

Built of aluminum alloy, the 19.4-meter long vessel is a catamaran able to transport 80 passengers and two crew members, Tsuneishi stated.

What is more, the ferry also features a movable hydrogen storage tank installed at the rear of the ship. It is designed to supply hydrogen to the engine through a separate line from light oil for co-firing, so there is no need for hydrogen filling equipment and transportation to supply hydrogen, according to Tsuneishi.

The ship was constructed to meet the functional requirements of the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases (IGF Code) and so far, it has passed the inspection of the Japan Small Ship Inspection Organization (JCI).

Furthermore, the dual-fuel ferry is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, the companies noted.

In April 2021, Tsuneishi and CBM announced their plans to collaborate on the hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) technology for the Japanese industrial and marine market.

The partners will also build a hydrogen-powered tugboat as part of their development program.