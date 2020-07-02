Construction starts on Terntank’s hybrid tankers

China Merchants Jinling shipyard started building on Tuesday two LNG and LBG-powered tankers for Sweden’s Terntank.

Image: Terntank

Terntank ordered the duo last year at the Chinese yard previously known as AVIC Dingheng Shipbuilding.

The vessels are an upgraded version of the shipping company’s AVIC series.

Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, now part of Kongsberg, designed the two ships in collaboration with Terntank.

In addition to dual-fuel engines, the 15,000-dwt newbuildings will have a hybrid battery system.

The vessels will also feature shore power connections that will help eliminate port emissions from the auxiliary machines, according to Terntank.

The company hopes that Swedish Port of Gothenburg will make an investment decision later this year and plug “green” electricity at the quays in Skarvikshamnen prior to arrival of its first vessel.

The first vessel, AD077, will be be delivered in November 2021 while the second, AD0078, will join Terntank’s fleet in February 2022.

Terntank will put the two newbuilding’s into service on the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.