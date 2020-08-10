Containership crashes into Manila pier
A Feedermax container vessel accidentally rammed into a pier at Manila North Harbor port in the early morning hours of 10 August 2020, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.
The 5,593 GT ship, Ocean Abundance, damaged approximately five to ten metres of Pier 2. It also sustained damages to the bow.
As informed, the vessel experienced an engine issue wherein it failed to reverse properly, causing it to allide with the pier.
According to the PCG, an initial report revealed that despite the damages to the vessel’s bow and the pier, there were no signs of an oil spill in the area.
Personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-station – North Harbor continue to monitor the incident.
MV Ocean Abundance, previously known as Daniela, is owned by local company Oceanic Container Lines Inc. The 124.2-metre ship was built in China in 2003, VesselsValue’s data shows.
