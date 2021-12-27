Contractor wanted for Germany-Sweden subsea power link

December 27, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Transmission system operators 50Hertz Transmission and Svenska kraftnät have issued a tender seeking a contractor for submarine cable for the Hansa PowerBridge project, a 300-kilometre HVDC interconnector between Sweden and Germany.

The project operators are looking for a company to undertake the production, transport and installation of a high voltage (HV) electrical grid connection system including ancillary systems, accessories and parts for the Hansa PowerBridge cable system.

The scope of work covers engineering, testing, manufacturing, storage, installation and commissioning of a 300kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable.

This includes, but is not limited to the underground cable system in Germany and Sweden, the submarine cable system, the underground fibre optic cable system in Germany, the submarine fibre optic cable system, the optical shed in Sweden and the service agreement.

The contract of an undisclosed value, which is not subject to renewal, will be signed for a 36-month period.

The interested parties can submit their request to participate until 18 February 2022.

Hansa PowerBridge (Courtesy of 50Hertz)

The Hansa PowerBridge will run from the Güstrow substation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, over Fischland, through the Baltic Sea to Sweden.

The interconnector should have a capacity of about 700 megawatts and be operational in 2026. The investment costs for the infrastructure project amount to approximately €600 million to be shared equally by both project partners, 50Hertz and Svenska kraftnät.

The project is expected to provide an important contribution to the stabilisation of the German electricity price, the security of the transmission system as well as to the indirect storage of electricity from renewable energy sources.

Last year, Italian geoscience and engineering service provider Next Geosolutions secured a contract for the Hansa PowerBridge complementary marine survey offshore Sweden.