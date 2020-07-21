Cortez pioneers pipelay technique off Malaysia

Cortez Subsea

Cortez Subsea in partnership with Alam Maritim has completed the first ever subsea pipeline using the Zap-Lok mechanical connector offshore Malaysia.

The project championed technology for faster and more cost-effective completion of subsea pipelay.

It also marked a lay rate of 4.7 kilometres in 24 hours with the rigid pipelay section completed within 20 days.

This lay rate is considerably faster than traditional welded pipelay, meaning it delivered a cost-saving for the project, Cortez said.

Cortez delivered the pipeline system specifically for the Tembikai Non-Associated Gas (TNAG) development by Petronas subsidiary Vestigo Petroleum.

It uses NOV-Tuboscope Zap-Lok connectors to link the rigid pipeline via diverless connections.

The work, delivered from Cortez Subsea’s office in Kuala Lumpur, included EPCI and also pre-commissioning of the pipeline system.

Alasdair Cowie, managing director of Cortez Subsea, said:

“We pioneer the latest developments to support our clients with quicker, safer and cleaner techniques.

“We championed the Zap-Lok mechanical interference connector as a weld-free alternative to traditional pipelay.

“This is the first time this technology, which is much faster and more efficient, has been used offshore Malaysia.

“In another industry first, the rigid pipe was connected to flexible risers using a Stinger Deployed Diverless Connector (SDDC), which we brought to the market in partnership with AFGlobal.

“A complete diverless approach reduces cost and increases safety for the team offshore. This mechanical alternative to welding results in a safer work environment, which is free from hot-work and radiography.

“A reduction of reliance on equipment and people, thanks to the technology, allowed us to reduce our carbon footprint.