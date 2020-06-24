Cortez Subsea scores with Repsol in Malaysia

Cortez Subsea has secured a five-year deal to provide a subsea inspection management system (SIMS) offshore Malaysia.

Specifically, the contract is with Repsol Oil and Gas in Malaysia, and it is worth a six-figure sum.

To this end, Cortez will utilise its base in Kuala Lumpur and team up with sister company MCS.

Earlier this year, the firm also announced inspection contracts with an accumulative value of more than £1.5 million.

General manager of Cortez Subsea in Malaysia, Murray Ross, will lead on the project.

“Despite the current conditions the energy sector is facing we are making great strides in the global inspection market and celebrating successes.

“Our NuWave services bring inspection into the digital age and we utilise the most advanced technology and software to ensure we are bucking the trend in an industry adjusting to a lower oil price.

“We are focussed on increasing efficiencies to meet our customer’s needs and we form genuine and successful partnerships to deliver projects which save our customers money.

“Our group of companies take innovation very seriously, Ross said.

In fact, he noted that 30 per cent of the staff dedicates specifically to innovation and that Cortez invests heavily in coming up with better ways to do things.

“The hope is that the industry will continue to adapt and use new technology as the key to unlock the world’s energy resources and keep the subsea industry at the forefront of innovation.”