Southern China debuts inaugural homegrown all-electric tug

May 7, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Southern China’s ‘first’ fully electric harbour tugboat, designed by the 605 Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and built by Lianyungang Port Holding Group, recently entered service at the Port of Guangzhou.

Credit: CSSC

Christened Siugang Diantuo 01, the vessel is set to primarily serve the port’s core areas, undertaking maritime operations such as ship towing, berthing/unberthing, pilot transfers and escort duties as part of the Guangzhou Port’s goal of implementing “efficient zero-carbon services.”

According to CSSC, the 38-meter-long newbuilding was outfitted with a smart navigation solution as well as a remote control and monitoring system, owing to which Siugang Diantuo 01 can operate autonomously.

What is more, as disclosed, Guangzhou Port’s new unit is a 4,000-horsepower pure electric tug with a battery capacity of approximately 6,000 kWh. The batteries are reportedly driven by two azimuth propellers. Thanks to the technology fitted onto it, the ship is anticipated to achieve a ‘significant’ reduction in harmful pollutant emissions.

The delivery of Siugang Diantuo 01 comes less than four years after a unit described as China’s inaugural all-electric tugboat was unveiled by Lianyungang Port Holding Group. To be precise, in August 2021, the Chinese company marked the handover of the Yungang Electric Tug 01, which was said to be able to slash carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 900 tons each year.

Ever since, the East Asian country has seen multiple developments within the tugboat segment, particularly when it comes to battery-powered vessels. In late December 2023, for example, Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard rolled out the red carpet for the first domestic diesel-electric azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugboat, named Yonggang Tuo 80.

The following month, Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry announced that construction had started on China’s ‘first-ever’ ammonia/diesel dual-fuel-powered 5500HP ASD tug.

As informed, the ship will feature two C-type liquid ammonia storage tanks, an ammonia-diesel dual-fuel engine developed by Dalian CRRC Diesel Engine Co., and an ammonia fuel supply system engineered by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Technology (Weihai) Co.

