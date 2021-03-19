Corvus selects Kitron for battery systems production

March 19, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Norway-based energy storage company Corvus Energy has chosen compatriot Kitron as the manufacturing partner for the company’s battery management control systems.

As informed, the value of the contract is NOK 100 million (about USD 11.6 million).

Production will take place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway, in 2021 and 2022, with an option for extension.

In addition to manufacturing of electronics modules, the contract also covers assistance towards Corvus Energy’s product redesign.

“With our expansive growth and the worldwide increasing interest in zero-emission technology, it is important for us to have long-term strategic and trusted suppliers. We are very pleased to sign this contract with Kitron as they are a highly capable and strong sourcing partner for Corvus,” Nils Valland, Senior Vice President Supply Chain at Corvus Energy, explained.

Corvus Energy supplies battery systems for marine, oil and gas and port applications. Its purpose-built battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and all-electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives.

In addition, the company just announced plans to start the development and production of maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems with Toyota as a partner and supplier of mass-produced fuel cell technology. The initiative combines Norwegian maritime expertise together with fuel cell modules supplied by one of the world’s largest fuel-cell producers Toyota.

The development is scheduled to showcase its first marine fuel cell system on board a vessel in 2023 and the product will be marine certified and available for commercial delivery from 2024.

“We’re excited to be able to support Corvus Energy in its push to transform the maritime industry to an emission-free future powered by batteries and fuel cells. This fits perfectly with Kitron’s strategy of pursuing growth opportunities within electrification, a megatrend that has just started and will fundamentally alter much of the technology we use for transportation and machinery,” Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA, said.