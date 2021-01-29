Corvus Energy wins battery contract for world’s 1st zero-emission tanker

January 29, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has selected Corvus Energy to supply the energy storage system (ESS) for the world’s first zero-emission electric tanker.

Several months ago, the “e5 tanker” was ordered by Japanese shipping firm Asahi Tanker as part of a two-vessel contract.

The all-electric ships are being built by KOA Industry Co., Ltd. and Imura Shipyard Co., Ltd. in Japan.

The battery-powered vessel was designed by e5 Lab Inc., a consortium of Japanese shipping and maritime services companies, including Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., set up to build infrastructure services focused on electrically powered vessels.

The first newbuild is expected to go into service in bunkering operations in Tokyo Bay by 2022.

“Japan is an important market for Corvus Energy and a big part of our future growth strategy,” Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, commented.

“Like Norway, Japan is a maritime nation with a clear path towards a green future. The government has already announced ambitious plans to be free of carbon emissions by 2050, which will require significant decarbonization initiatives in its world-leading shipping industry.”

Kawasaki Heavy Industries was awarded the contract for the ship’s propulsion system in September 2020 and will integrate the 3,480 kWh Orca ESS from Corvus Energy to power the vessel.

Specifically, the “e5 tanker” will achieve zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx, and particulates, dramatically reducing environmental impact. In addition, reduced noise and vibration will create a more comfortable work environment for the crew members and limit noise pollution in the bay and its surroundings.

Furthermore, the vessel will make its battery power available to emergency services in the case of a natural disaster in Tokyo. This idea was originally proposed by e5 Lab and Asahi Tanker.