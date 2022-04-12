Corvus, NAVTEK and BMA team up on swappable battery, fuel cell container solutions

April 12, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norway’s energy storage company Corvus Energy, Turkish ship design and engineering company NAVTEK Naval Technologies and compatriot marine electrical system integrator BMA Technology have decided to strengthen ties in science and technology towards maritime sector decarbonization.

The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Nor-Shipping 2022 in Oslo last week.

As informed, the partnership will explore several areas for cooperation including research, innovation and commercialisation to develop innovative technologies regarding “onboard swappable energy sources for ships” aiming to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

In addition, the partnership aims to help progress the principles enshrined in the new EU Fit for 55 policies under the EU Green Deal to achieve zero-emission transport sector targets.

Specifically, the goal is to strengthen cooperation in areas to promote and develop onboard innovative swappable energy sources standards for existing and future battery types, hydrogen FC, liquid energy sources and integrated/interchangeable applications supported by digital powertrain integration technologies for next-generation boats and ships.

“We have worked closely with both NAVTEK and BMA on zero-emission ship solutions for many years already… We are therefore … proud to enter into this partnership on swappable battery and fuel cell container solutions. This will drive technology further towards zero-emission shipping and will help both shipowners and operators to achieve maximum emission reductions and improved financial returns for their ships,” Ronald Hansen, Corvus Energy, Senior Vice President Ship Solutions, commented.

“Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation with our closest collaborators, in which we commit to using new innovative technologies to develop world-wide new standards for future fossil fuel free, resilient and smart maritime sector for years to come,” Ferhat Acuner, NAVTEK Naval Technologies, General Manager, said.

“ZEETUG 30, the world’s first fully battery-operated harbour tug is our first step forward to shape the future together with our excellent partners NAVTEK and Corvus Energy. We are very proud of being a part of this … project as the electrical system integrator… We are strongly convinced that our collaboration will contribute to the efforts reduce carbon emissions for our future generation,” Akın Artun, BMA Technology, Technology Director, pointed out.

