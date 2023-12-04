COSCO Shipping licensed to construct GTT’s systems for offshore LNG units

December 4, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT and Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore, a subsidiary of shipping and logistics company COSCO Shipping, have signed a technical assistance and license agreement (TALA) for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems.

Illustration; Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

Specifically, this agreement enables the shipyard to construct GTT’s technologies for offshore LNG units, such as floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) units or floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as for liquefied gas carriers, GTT said.

To remind, in 2021, GTT signed a technical assistance and license agreement (TALA) with COSCO Shipping for the construction of membrane tanks.

According to GTT, the agreement enabled COSCO Shipping Qingdao to offer solutions using GTT’s membrane containment systems for the construction of several types of LNG storage for both marine and onshore applications.

READ MORE

This year, GTT received multiple orders for tank designs of LNG carriers (LNGCs) and signed several technical service agreements with different companies, the latest being a deal with the ship repair unit of Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

GTT said that the agreement allows the unit of Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding to carry out the dry-docking of membrane-type LNG carriers as well as LNG-powered commercial vessels equipped with the GTT technology, in particular very large capacity vessels.