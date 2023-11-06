GTT signs LNG technical services agreement with Chinese shipyard

November 6, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

French LNG containment specialist GTT has signed a technical service agreement with the ship repair unit of Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Courtesy of GTT

The agreement was signed on November 1, 2023, by Adnan Ezzerhouni, General Manager of GTT China, and Sun Shumeng, Managing Director of Qingdao Beihai’s ship repair branch.

This deal allows the shipyard to carry out the dry-docking of membrane-type LNG carriers as well as LNG-powered commercial vessels equipped with the GTT technology, in particular very large capacity vessels.

Prior to signing the contract, Qingdao Beihai said it renovated the LNG repair workshop and passed a series of qualification audits by GTT.

The two parties outlined their plans to cooperate on various LNG ship projects, aiming to provide shipowners with more ship repair solutions of more specifications and types to better meet the growing needs of green ship repair in the future.

This year, GTT also signed a technical services agreement with French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group. Under the agreement, GTT will provide CMA CGM with maintenance and operation services for 49 biomethane and e-methane-ready LNG-powered container vessels, all equipped with GTT’s Mark III, Mark III Flex, and Recycool technologies.

In addition, the French company will provide maintenance and operation services to Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and its LNG affiliate CoolCo for their global fleet of 33 vessels, including 24 LNG carriers operated by CoolCo, six very large ethane carriers (VLECs), and three LNG-fueled containerships operated by EPS.