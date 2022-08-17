Crowley bags subcontract for hybrid-electric ferry

August 17, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Florida-based marine company Crowley has been selected by Senesco Marine shipyard from Rhode Island to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine.

Under the contract, Crowley will use its development experience in electric and hybrid propulsion systems to verify the contract design by Elliott Bay Design Group and develop the production package that is necessary for Senesco Marine to begin construction.

“The production package provides critical detail engineering to ensure that the ferry is both energy- and capacity-efficient during its operation,” Crowley said.

The contract award is being announced just as the project enters the construction phase.

Expected to be in service in 2024, the passenger-vehicle ferry will be a hybrid vessel with the ability to operate using a diesel-electric system, a fully battery-powered system, or a combination of those options. The vessel, which will hold up to 599 passengers and 15 vehicles, will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

“We are collaborating with fellow industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-performing marine solutions that are better for the environment and well-serve the communities where they operate,” said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services.

The newbuild will feature ABB Marine & Ports’ hybrid power, propulsion and a shore charging system, supporting diesel-electric and zero-emissions battery-powered modes, as well as a combination of both.

In line with US governmental commitments to reduce the environmental impact of public service transit systems nationwide, the ferry project has been partially funded by federal and state grants.

