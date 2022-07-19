CRP Subsea scores several deepwater contracts in Brazil

July 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

CRP Subsea has secured several deepwater contracts to provide distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) in Brazil for undisclosed companies.

The distributed buoyancy modules will be used to reduce top tension by maintaining a lazy wave configuration of the pipeline, reducing the risk of pipeline failure and increasing the lifetime of the field, CRP Subsea said.

The modules are being manufactured at the company’s facility in the North West of England. Delivery has already commenced, with completion due later this year.

“These awards continue to build on our recent contracts and collaboration with a key customer, extending our market-leading track record and internal clamp capacity,” said Paul Louvain-Walters, business group director at CRP Subsea.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to supply buoyancy for these projects and welcome the opportunity to continue our successful relationship.”

According to CRP Subsea, DBMs are typically used between structures and a surface vessel or platform, providing uplift generated by a two-part buoyancy element and a clamp.

The clamping solution is said to allow DBMs to be securely attached at any point along the length of a rigid or flexible pipeline or cable.

