CSA beefs up geophysical survey fleet

August 31, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

US-based CSA Ocean Sciences (CSA) has revealed the latest addition to its coastal survey fleet, the R/V Dolphin.

Specifically, CSA has configured the 15-metre multipurpose vessel to support marine geophysical survey.

The R/V Dolphin’s layout includes an aft working deck, a raised wheelhouse, as well as salon area below decks.

The vessel gets power from twin Detroit Diesel 8-71 motors and a 20 kW generator.

On deck are two high speed research winches, each with 6-pass slip rings to support custom instrument interfacing.

Each winch is capable up to 1,500 lbs pull with electronic controls for local or remote operation.

A 1,500 safe working load (SWL) articulating A-frame is located on the vessel’s transom.

The latest survey fleet addition can currently simultaneously tow a Transverse Marine Gradiometer (TVG) and side-scan sonar, with an additional magnetometer concurrently operating multi-beam, single-beam, and sub-bottom profilers, and an ultra-short baseline (USBL) transceiver.

The survey salon features an enclosed, climate-controlled cabin 7 m long by 3.5 m wide, and survey desks with three dedicated workstations.

A server rack contains data acquisition computers, uninterrupted power supplies, and rack-mounted instrument accessories.

Forward, the vessel comes with two workstations for protected species observers and/or client representatives.

In addition, a cellular-based WIFI network supplies high speed internet throughout the entire salon deck.

The vessel also has all mandated HSSE gear such as EPIRB, AIS, SART, life raft, immersion suits, and locator beacons.

Kevin Peterson, CEO of CSA, said:

“The R/V Dolphin gives CSA the capability to perform surveys in coastal and nearshore environments to the highest specifications with a fully integrated vessel.

“This is a rugged, long range vessel that has been designed and outfitted with the latest technology and equipment to ensure safe and reliable operations in water depths ranging from hundreds of meters to shallow nearshore sites,” Peterson also noted.