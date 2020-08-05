CSA Ocean Sciences forms alliance with Cepemar

August 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

US-based CSA Ocean Sciences has partnered with Cepemar to serve the ocean and offshore industries in Brazil and South America.

The partnership will as a result operate under the banner of CSA’s Brazilian subsidiary, CSA Ciências Oceânicas (CSACO).

“As we seek to build our capabilities in the region, Cepemar’s successful track record and reputation as an industry leader in providing environmental solutions ideally complements our international subject matter expertise and network of operational hubs,” said CSA Ocean Sciences CEO Kevin Peterson.

Founded in 1970, CSA brings 50 years of marine environmental experience to the partnership, including eight years of operating locally through CSACO.

Cepemar also contributes over 40 years of providing integrated onshore and offshore environmental management solutions in Brazil.

“There are a number of core synergies between CSA and Cepemar,” according to Nelson Saldanha, CEO of Cepemar.

“By pooling our resources, equipment and expertise, CSA Ciências Oceânicas will offer clients a fully-integrated approach to marine environmental consultancy.”

The new partnership will focus on the Brazilian nearshore, offshore and deep-water energy, infrastructure, and scientific markets.

It will offer oceanographic, geophysical, environmental data collection, processing and analysis as well as environmental baseline and environmental impact studies.

Finally, CSACO will now operate from a new office in Vitoria, in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil.