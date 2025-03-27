Back to overview
Home Green Marine With new deals in place, CSA gearing up for electric supply boat trials

With new deals in place, CSA gearing up for electric supply boat trials

Vessels
March 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), an industry collaborative effort led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has signed two letters of intent (LoIs) to deploy an e-supply boat on trial with shipping agencies and develop a marine charging infrastructure.

Courtesy of PaxOcean (Archive)

The first LoI envisions utilizing the PXO e-supply boat Voltai for deliveries to seagoing vessels in a one-year trial.

The trial will prioritize lightboat operators making multiple deliveries, known as a “milk run”, to improve operational efficiency, lower carbon footprint, reduce marine traffic congestion, and lower costs associated with operating electric vessels.

This agreement was signed with seven ship agencies and one chandler, including GAC Singapore, Horizon Shipping Agencies, Inchcape Shipping Services, Johnasia Shipping, RMS Marine & Offshore Service, Sinoda Shipping Agency, and Wilhelmsen Port Services.

This trial aims to address “the growing pressure” on merchant shipowners to reduce Scope 3 emissions, with each e-supply boat trip expected to cut 0.5 metric tons of Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per arrival of a merchant ship at the Port of Singapore.

As the marine logistics industry pivots towards net-zero goals, the electrification pathway can result in an estimated reduction of 9,000 metric tons of GHG emissions per month across 600 daily trips made by conventional supply boats. The findings from the trial will influence the development of future PXO e-supply boats, ensuring that they align with industry needs while advancing Singapore’s decarbonization goals, CSA stated.

Related Article

The second LoI was concluded with Singapore and international companies BeeCharge Innovation Group, Jurong Port, Pyxis, RExus Bioenergy, SP Mobility, and Wilhelmsen Ships Service to provide charging infrastructure and facilities to support the appointed operator of the PXO e-supply boat Voltai during the “milk run” trial.

Under the agreement, a multi-modal and multi-location approach will be adopted, featuring various charging infrastructure, including shore-based charging at key waterfront sites, and mobile charging powered by solar energy for on-demand needs.

The charging infrastructure will operate on a common technical standard and is expected to play a critical role in accelerating MaritimeSG’s green transition by enabling efficient charging turnaround for e-vessels and minimizing operational downtime.

Tan Thai Yong, Managing Director and CEO of PaxOcean Group and Chairperson of CSA, said: “The commitment by leading ship agencies and a chandler to prioritize the hiring of the PXO E-Supply Boat Voltai marks a fundamental shift in maritime logistics.

“Traditionally, supply boat operations have been conducted point-to-point, leading to inefficiencies and increasing emissions. Implementing the ‘milk run’ model consolidates multiple deliveries into optimized routes, benefiting all stakeholders by reducing unnecessary trips, lowering operational costs, and significantly cutting emissions. This initiative can transform legacy port logistics, setting the stage for an industry-wide shift toward sustainable and efficient operations.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles