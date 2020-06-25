CSBC-DEME reaches FID for first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has reached the final investment decision (FID) for the construction of Green Jade, the first Taiwan-built floating heavy-lift offshore wind installation vessel.

CDWE, a joint venture of DEME Offshore and Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC, informed in April that it had initiated the contract for early works and ordering of critical packages.

The vessel will be built at the CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung and delivered in 2022.

“With Green Jade we will be uniquely positioned to meet the future requirements of our customers and the trend towards larger capacity turbines and bigger wind farm projects, which deliver energy at lower costs,” said Robert Tseng, CDWE Chairman.

“Green Jade will be capable of installing mega monopiles and jacket structures at greater water depths. With DP3 technology this special offshore installation vessel can continue operations under the most challenging conditions.”

Green Jade will be equipped with a 4,000t crane, DP3 capability, and will be able to accommodate up to 160 people.

The 216.5m vessel will have a large deck space to enable transport and installation of multiple massive next-generation foundations and wind turbines in a single shipment, the joint venture said.

The installation vessel is set to be deployed on the Hai Long and Zhong Neng offshore wind projects in Taiwan.