CSBC names Yang Ming’s two newbuilds
- Vessels
Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC Corporation held a naming ceremony for two 2,800 TEU container vessels owned by compatriot Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
The two ships have been named YM Celebrity and YM Continent at CSBC’s Kaohsiung shipyard on May 20th.
The two ships are part of a series of ten 2,800 TEU container vessels constructed at CSBC shipyard that are expected to be delivered and added to Yang Ming’s fleet from this May throughout the second quarter of 2021.
With a length of 209.75 meters, a width of 32.8 meters, a draft of 11.2 meters, the ships are designed to cruise at a speed up to 21 knots. They are equipped with 353 plugs for reefer containers.
The new vessels adopt the energy-saving Sea Sword Bow technology and the Full Spade Rubber design to offer greater operational efficiency and eco-friendly advantages.
The newbuildings are equipped with Total Watch System (multifunction workstation for Radar/Chart radar/ECDIS/Conning/Route planning) to enable safer and more efficient navigation. In addition, they also have global satellite broadband and network layout capabilities which will enable Yang Ming’s global fleet to attain more competitive advantages in environmental protection and fleet management.
The new 2,800 TEU vessels are designed to call at major ports in the Asian region and will operate in Yang Ming’s Intra-Asia services.
The new ships also feature low fuel consumption technology and will replacing older or chartered-in vessels.
YM Celebrity and YM Continent will be deployed to Yang Ming’s JTS service and provide efficient delivery service. The port rotation of JTS is Nagoya – Tokyo – Chiba – Yokohama – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong – Shekou – Xiamen.
