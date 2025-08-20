CSL
Back to overview
Home Hybrid CSL unveils hybrid self-unloader for offshore projects in Europe

CSL unveils hybrid self-unloader for offshore projects in Europe

Vessels
August 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian shipping company Canada Steam Ship Lines (CSL) has deployed its newest addition to the fleet, MV CSL Flexvik, an 18,003 dwt hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel.

Courtesy of CSL

Delivered on May 31, 2025, from Wulkan Shipyard in Szczecin, Poland, MV CSL Flexvik is the result of a strategic conversion from a conventional bulk carrier into a purpose-built vessel optimized for flexible delivery of materials for infrastructure and offshore energy projects.

The ship is fitted with two gantry-mounted electric excavators. Cargo can be offloaded via the conveyor belt system, which includes a 45-meter discharge boom, or directly using the onboard excavators. This means the ship can single-point discharge to a stockpile, transload materials to another vessel, and handle larger rock gradings, discharged directly using the excavators.

“CSL Flexvik brings a new level of operational flexibility to Europe’s marine construction logistics,” Louis Martel, CSL’s President and CEO, said, highlighting the ship’s hybrid configuration, flexible rock-handling capabilities, and direct discharge options.

Specifically, the vessel is capable of transporting a wide range of cargo, from fine sand and gravel to 1-3 tonne armour rock. It also has multiple discharge options, supports subsea rock installation logistics and reduces port time and costs, CSL explained.

The 150-meter-long and 23.6-meter-wide CSL Flexvik is wholly owned and operated by CSL. The ship is currently operating in Europe.

To remind, the company expanded into the offshore logistics sector in 2024 with the launch of CSL Offshore Logistics. The new division focuses on rock sourcing and supply for offshore wind projects. As part of this expansion, CSL partnered with Peak to form Peak CSL Group, focused on delivering full‑service offshore logistics and designing low‑emission vessels for Norway’s short sea market.

The Canadian company also joined forces with Offshore Wind Logistics (OWL) to create CSL OWL SRI, marking its entry into the subsea rock installation segment. To support this venture, it ordered two 17,500 dwt subsea rock installation vessels with dynamic positioning (DP2) capabilities.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

CSL recently published its sustainability report, which highlights the company’s significant strides in key sustainability areas in 2024. The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions from its global fleet by seven percent compared to 2023, advanced its green fuel strategy, and commenced construction on the “world’s first” fully electric, battery-capable self-unloading vessel.

Under a 20-year partnership with Adelaide Brighton Cement, CSL is building the fully electric, battery-capable self‑unloading vessel. Set for delivery in 2026, the hybrid vessel is expected to initially cut diesel use by 25 percent and Scope 1 emissions by 40 percent. Full electric capability by 2031 will result in emission reductions of over 90 percent.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles