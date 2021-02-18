CSM assumes control of Atlantic Marine Offshore ops

February 18, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Castle Ship Management (CSM), a vessel ownership company based in Gibraltar, has taken control of operations formerly managed by offshore vessel company Atlantic Marine Offshore in the UK, through Castle Ship Technical Management UK.

CSM has made the decision after a recent court ruling to proceed with a restructuring of the business both in Gibraltar and within the UK.

Castle Ship Management Gibraltar are now being known and operate as Castle Ship Group.

Castle Ship Technical Management UK will provide operational and technical expertise to the Castle Ship Group, formerly provided by Atlantic Marine.

The Castle Ship Group will in turn hold and operate the former Atlantic Marine vessels, Atlantic Enterprise, Atlantic Tonjer and the Atlantic Discovery, as well as the Boulder Clearance “iRake” and subsea equipment assets “iGrab”.

Steven Knight, CEO of CSM Group explained, “Whilst the past 18 months have been both internally and externally challenging, we have used that time wisely.

“We have critically reviewed our past experiences resulting in new strategic decisions to change future operations. These include reinvestment in existing vessels and expanding the highly experienced management team. This will enable the business to better assist our client needs and improve delivery of service to our valued customers. Castle Ship Management can now position itself to be more effective and competitive within the market.”

Castle Ship Management said it is now actively seeking to raise more funding to further invest and develop the fleet for the worldwide offshore sector.