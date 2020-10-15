CSS and AFGlobal strengthen ties

October 15, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Bergen-based Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) and Houston-based AFGlobal (AFG) have extended the existing collaborative agreement to include global offshore servicing support for critical subsea connections.

This collaboration is to enable joint supply of products and services on projects that require premium connector solutions.

AFG, supplier of Retlock subsea connection systems, Taper-lok and Retlock Compact flanges, provide optimal sealing solutions for new build infrastructure.

CSS, supplier of MORGRIP clamps and MORGRIP connectors, provide high integrity sealing solutions for pipeline repair and tie-in to existing infrastructure.

The extended collaboration will see joint systems supplied and also serviced and installed by the same trained technicians, limiting offshore mobilization requirements.

Stated Paul Hughes, chief commercial officer & managing director UK, CSS, said:

“AFGlobal has an excellent service record and a global presence. Through cross training technicians we enable their transferable skills to be utilized offshore. This increases their flexibility and utilization, while minimizing the mobilization costs and vessel space for our customers.”

Mark Lamyman, international business development manager AFG, stated:

“Historically, CSS and AFGlobal have worked together many times and collaborated when possible. Being able to formalize that collaboration and extend additional services and training is beneficial to both ourselves and our customers. Finding the most optimal solutions ensures we not only represent the best integrated solution, but also the best value.”