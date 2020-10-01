Connector Subsea Solutions strikes South Africa pact with OSC

October 1, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Bergen-based Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has signed an agreement with OSC Marine Group (OSC) for sales support throughout South Africa.

The 2-year deal will enable the supply of pipeline repair products to support service work delivered with local expertise.

OSC Marine provides commercial diving and engineering services with respect to IRM, emergency pipeline repair systems (EPRS) and hyperbaric welding.

Its offices in Cape Town, Durban, Ghana and Mauritius, should gets support from all CSS facilities and locations.

Ivar Hanson, chief executive officer, Connector Subsea Solutions, said: “To provide the support our customers need we value collaboration with regional partners who have a specific focus on services that closely align not only with our our own, but share the same priorities on high quality, reliable, innovative solutions. OSC is the perfect partner for us in this regard.”

“We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to collaborating with CSS to offer our customers industry-leading critical subsea solutions, tailored to address our local challenges.” stated Mike Jessop, chief executive officer, OSC Marine Group.

In addition to South Africa, CSS strengthened its footprint in Nigeria, with Ezion Geber Energy partnership earlier this year.

The collaboration with a minimum three year duration will help support current offshore Nigeria projects and enable growth across all pipeline repair product lines.

CSS also recently signed an exclusive agreement with Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services Company (ADOS).

Furthermore, this agreement gets support with the appointment of John Charalambides as CSS executive VP – Middle East & North Africa.

The deal has a minimum duration of two years.