Damen continues ship lease partnership with NIBC

Damen Ship Lease and Damen Financial Services, units of Dutch shipbuilding group Damen, and local commercial bank NIBC have entered into a multi-year partnership in the field of ship leasing.

As informed, the financing from NIBC will be used to enable financial or operational lease solutions for customers of Damen Shipyards Group.

According to the shipbuilder, this concerns workboats in offshore (wind) energy and (hybrid) tugs for, among other things, port activities.

The leases are offered by one of the funds of the Damen Ship Lease Cooperative which is managed by Damen Financial Services. Earlier this month, the Dutch group revealed plans to set up a new ship finance division starting from 1 April.

“We are very pleased with the collaboration and this new long-term commitment from NIBC,” Jan Willem van Helden, managing director of Damen Financial Services, commented.

“With this fund we can facilitate the fleet renewal and sustainability of the fleet of various customers, while we also stimulate the growth of the Damen group,” Martin van Eyk, manager of Damen Ship Lease, said, adding that this will also contribute to the reduction in the ecological footprint of the entire sector.

“Almost ten years ago, we provided the first financing to Damen Ship Lease. During these years, Damen Ship Lease has shown that it fulfills a clear need of its customers with its lease solutions. We support the further growth of this activity by continuing our financing,” Jeroen Conijn, Managing Director NIBC, said.