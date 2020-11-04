Damen launches 3rd hybrid-electric ship for BC Ferries

November 4, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Damen Shipyards Galati has launched the third Island-class hybrid-electric vessel for Canadian ferry operator BC Ferries.

The vessel is part of a six-vessel order for BC Ferries and will perform environmentally efficient inter-island ferry services between Vancouver and Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

Image Courtesy: Damen

“This is the third in our series of six vessels that are bringing clean, green, environmentally sustainable performance to the ferry system of British Columbia,” Mark Collins, BC Ferries CEO, said during the digital launching ceremony on 28 October.

“Up and down the coast, the first two ships have been a great success and we look forward to receiving the next four.”

Damen delivered the first two vessels to BC Ferries in February this year. The Island Discovery and Island Aurora have been providing a service along the British Columbian coast since June.

The newbuilds are battery equipped ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding becomes available in BC. As explained, the vessels’ hybrid fuel arrangement assists BC Ferries in its goal of improving environmental performance.

The Island-class vessels are Damen Road Ferries 8117 E3 –the E3 standing for environmentally friendly, efficient in operation and economically viable.

The ferries can carry up to 300 passengers and at least 47 cars.