Damen to build two Tier III-compliant tugs for the Port of Antwerp

July 29, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Damen Shipyards has won a contract from the Port of Antwerp to build two RSD Tugs 2513.

As explained by Damen, the RSD Tug 2513 is a dedicated ship-handling tug with 70 tonnes bollard pull. It has two bows, enabling optimal performance in both bow and stern assisting operations.

“As a result of the always bow first approach, Damen has been able to incorporate a higher freeboard than would usually be possible on a tug of this size – meaning no water on deck, improved seakeeping and increased safety,” the Dutch shipbuilder explained.

The low emission tugs will be fitted with Damen’s fully certified Marine NOX reduction system, making them IMO Tier III compliant, and outfitted with FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities.

“We attach great importance to creating a sustainable port,” Celine Audenaerdt, technical manager Port of Antwerp said.

“We are systematically replacing our tugs by modern type, more environmentally friendly tugs. Buying the two Damen tugs fits in this framework. The new tugs have more fuel-efficient engines and a more efficient propulsion, which significantly reduces fuel consumption. In addition, we are developing two new prototypes for hydrogen and methanol propulsion.”

“We are very proud to deliver the first Damen tugs – and also the first azimuth driven tugs – to the Port of Antwerp to match their sustainable and operational ambitions. I must also congratulate to Port of Antwerp team with their continuous focus on lowering emissions and their courage to invest in the latest technologies,” said Vincent Maes Damen area sales manager Benelux.