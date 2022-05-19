Damen to promote Bawat’s ship-based ballast water management system

May 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Damen Green Solutions, a member of the Damen Shipyards Group, has been given the right to promote a green ship-based ballast water management system (BWMS) developed by water treatment supplier Bawat.

According to Bawat, Damen was selected for the cooperation as it fits the supplier’s green approach in the new build and retrofit market.

Currently, Damen and Bawat have identified the first common project and the full potential of the agreement will materialize over time, the partners informed.

Rutger van Dam, sales manager at Damen Green Solutions said: “By using the surplus heat recourses from the vessel and turning it into a neutralizer for living organisms, basically eco-friendly pasteurization which is the greenest way to treat ballast water available in the market.

With at least 35,000 vessels still needing to comply with international ballast water treatment legislation in the near future, we will now be able to offer ship owners Bawats green BWMS solution that heat treats ballast water using heat primarily from the main engine. All in all, a real green solution that uses no chemicals nor UV lamps.”

At the beginning of the year, Bawat formed a joint venture (JV) with the US venture builder Green Swan Partners and the US ballast water reception company Monstrant Viam to deploy port-side ballast water reception services in the US.

The JV, Freedom Ballast, will integrate the Bawat technology along with other key equipment and systems that provide ballast water treatment-as-a-service (TaaS) to ships and vessels in various ports.

It is also worth mentioning that Damen signed its first contact with Greek ballast water treatment systems manufacturer Erma First for oneTANK, the world’s smallest ballast water treatment system (BWTS) back in January.

At the same time, the contract presented a key milestone in the cooperation between Damen and the Greek maritime supply sector.

