Danfoss, Volvo Penta join hands to boost electrification in marine sector

December 9, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish engineering company Danfoss and Swedish engine manufacturer Volvo Penta have signed a partnership agreement to boost electrification and drive the transformation towards sustainable power solutions within the marine industry.

As disclosed, Danfoss, through its Editron division, will cooperate with Volvo Penta to provide electromobility solutions for the marine industry. By working together from the design phase right through to installation, commissioning, and aftermarket support, the desire is to secure a totally seamless experience of the delivery of vessels.

Photo by Danfoss

This joint approach – from sales to the aftermarket – will make things easier for customers, operators, and yards in the future, the partners noted.

“Ultimately, we want to create a sustainable solution and find the ideal fit for the market. The marine sector urgently requires zero-emission solutions that offer ultimate maneuverability, precision, and comfort capable of operating in robust commercial marine environments,” said Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division.

The division’s Marine Business Unit focuses on delivering electric systems to ferries, workboats, and superyachts in the marine sector. Recently, the company was chosen to power the first Portuguese-built fully electric ferry, set to replace its diesel-powered counterpart.

This partnership will support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions and accelerate sustainability across the marine industry. Furthermore, this partnership will help set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions, the partners noted.

“We want to drive sustainability across the industries we operate in,” concluded Rauma.