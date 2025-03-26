Back to overview
Yinson GreenTech inks new deal to spur marine electrification

Collaboration
March 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wilhelmsen Port Services (WPS) and R W Marine Services (RW) to spur the adoption of marine electrification in Singapore.

Courtesy of Yinson GreenTech

Specifically, RW will lease and manage the fleet of electric vessels to be provided by Yinson GreenTech while WPS intends to charter these vessels from RW for zero-emission launch services.

In addition, RW and WPS agreed to adopt and grow the use of the Marine Digital Platform, developed by Yinson GreenTech, for port services in Singapore.

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, Yinson GreenTech, said: “We are excited to be partnering WPS and RW in driving the maritime sector towards a sustainable future. By combining our advanced electric vessels and digital solutions with WPS’s port services and RW’s sea transport expertise, we are enabling more businesses to optimise their fleets by adopting greener alternatives.”

According to Yinson GreenTech, this partnership supports the Maritime and Port Authority Singapore’s (MPA’s) goal to reduce emissions and realize the adoption of electric service vessels in the Port of Singapore.

To achieve this, MPA is mandating all harbor craft to become fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuels, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen by 2030.

In line with MPA’s objective, Yinson GreenTech introduced Singapore’s first fully electric cargo ship, the Hydromover. The unit was launched in November 2023, while the commercial trials kicked off in September 2024.

In November 2024, the company unveiled the region’s first fully electric hydrofoil vessel, the Hydroglyder.

