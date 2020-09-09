Premium
Decarbonization: Why are partnerships and coalitions so important?
Related news
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 22 days ago
Golden Ocean joins Getting to Zero Coalition
Dry bulk shipping major Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has become a member of the Getting to...Posted: 22 days ago
-
Posted: 13 days ago
Mapping of zero-emission projects shows strong focus on hydrogen vessels
There are 66 projects zero-emission pilots and demonstration projects underway in shipping, accordin...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
P4G Getting to Zero Coalition Partnership to map the business case for shipping’s sustainable energy shift
Global Maritime Forum, World Economic Forum, Friends of Ocean Action, International Association of P...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months agoPremium
- long read
Decarbonization: How to order future-proof ships when we don’t know the end game?
The path toward decarbonization of the shipping industry in line with the IMO 2050 target – a ...Posted: 2 months ago