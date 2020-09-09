Photo: Image courtesy Adnan Bajic

Back to overview
Home Green marine Decarbonization: Why are partnerships and coalitions so important?
Premium

Decarbonization: Why are partnerships and coalitions so important?

September 9, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

The maritime industry’s mission to clamp down on emissions hasn’t been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic as many feared could be the case.

Obviously, the pandemic has had a major impact on the short-term activities as numerous meetings at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) had to be postponed.

The impact on the trade and the supply chain has also been evident, however, decarbonization and sustainability remain on everybody’s minds.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of related news articles