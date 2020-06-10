Deep Down bags $2 million in new orders

Back to overview
June 10, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea equipment specialist Deep Down has received material orders from two customers totaling approximately $2 million.

The scope of work for these orders includes providing subsea controls equipment.

This consist of jumpers, flying leads and also electrical/hydraulic distribution manifold.

The company will make deliveries before the end of 2020.

Finally, the equipment will set in the Gulf of Mexico and the Asia Pacific regions.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down’s president and CEO, stated:

“Despite the challenges presented by the global coronavirus pandemic and the recent weakness in oil prices, Deep Down remains committed to providing our customers with world-class products and services.

“We look forward to continue building our relationships with these valued customers as our industry moves forward.”

