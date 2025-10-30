Back to overview
DeepOcean to be on decommissioning duty offshore Australia in 2026

DeepOcean to be on decommissioning duty offshore Australia in 2026

October 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Ocean services provider DeepOcean is set to support subsea infrastructure decommissioning at oil & gas fields off the coast of Australia, with the work to be carried out next year.

Source: DeepOcean

The scope of work includes suspension of subsea trees, removal of flowlines, riser and dynamic umbilical, and removal of a disconnectable turret-mooring buoy (DTM), performed from one of DeepOcean’s regional vessels and managed out of its office in Perth.

The fields are located offshore Western Australia in water depths between 300-400 meters.

DeepOcean did not reveal any other details about the engagement, nor the value of the contract.

Of note, earlier this year DeepOcean acquired Australia-based subsea services provider Shelf Subsea, creating what it says is a global subsea player and expanding its footprint into Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

“We are honoured that DeepOcean has been entrusted with the delivery of this significant project. It builds on our extensive regional and international experience in decommissioning and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting the energy sector in Australia,” said Colin McGinnis, Managing Director of DeepOcean’s Asia Pacific operation.

“DeepOcean is already one of the market leaders within subsea decommissioning in the mature North Sea region. This project demonstrates that we are already managing to combine the local Shelf Subsea expertise with our North Sea decommissioning competence. The end-beneficiary is our clients in the region.”

