DeepOcean wins Vineyard Wind 1 contract

June 2, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Norway-based DeepOcean has been awarded a contract to provide subsea services to Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the US.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will provide a range of subsea services including project management, engineering, ROV, tooling, and survey activities.

The company will lead the project out of its office in Houston, Texas.

“The US offshore renewables market is gaining momentum with the first large-scale development moving to the installation phase. This project is another step in DeepOcean’s commitment to the energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources“, said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s president for the Americas region.

Located 15 miles (approximately 24 kilometres) off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind 1 is the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the US to achieve financial close and, at USD 2.3 billion, represents one of the largest investments in a single renewable energy project in the US.

Vineyard Wind 1, which entered construction in November last year, will feature 62 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines, to be installed by DEME Offshore’s US arm.

Scheduled to deliver its first power to the grid in 2023, the wind farm will generate enough electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Vineyard Wind, LLC. is a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Iberdrola, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

