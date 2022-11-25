Deepwater survey off Trinidad and Tobago gathering data on hydrocarbons

November 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian-based Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) is conducting an electromagnetic survey offshore Trinidad and Tobago to gather more information on the country’s “first significant” seabed hydrocarbon discovery.

The survey is being carried out as part of the Calypso project to develop Trinidad and Tobago’s deep-water hydrocarbon resources.

Activities are scheduled to take place until the end of December and include surveys at a depth of 2,200 meters over an area of at least 1,600km².

EMGS’ survey vessel Atlantic Guardian is in charge of the work, supported by marine services company GAC Group.

Calypso is a deepwater gas discovery located 217 kilometers off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago, close to existing LNG infrastructure and downstream petrochemical facilities.

The project’s appraisal drilling program, consisting of the Bongos-3, Bongos-3X and Bongos-4 wells, concluded on 20 December 2021 during which all wells encountered hydrocarbons.

Woodside is the operator with a 70 per cent interest, with BP holding the remaining 30 per cent.

As part of the Calypso project, the Ministry of Energy has opened up additional deep-water blocks, attracting new operators to line up exploring opportunities for 2023/2024.