Back to overview
Home Green Marine Methanol-ready hybrid Stena Futura en route to Belfast

Methanol-ready hybrid Stena Futura en route to Belfast

Vessels
July 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Ferry operator Stena Line is gearing up to welcome its first methanol-ready NewMax hybrid ship, which has commenced its journey to Belfast.

Courtesy of Stena Line

Built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Weihai, Stena Futura set sail on a 15,000 nautical mile journey from China to Belfast on July 24 after completing sea trials.

The 147-meter-long newbuild is on track to join the Belfast–Heysham route in mid-September 2025, followed by its sister ship, Stena Connecta, in 2026.

Related Article

Once operational, Stena Futura and Stena Connecta are expected to enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route.

 Stena Connecta will be equipped with Norsepower rotor sails, a wind propulsion solution from Finnish cleantech company Norsepower, and Stena Futura will also be delivered as “rotor sail ready”.

The two hybrid vessels are an important part of Stena Line’s sustainability journey as they will both be able to operate on methanol fuel. The newbuilds will also be enhanced with built-in technologies that will be able to utilize both battery propulsion and shore power, when available.

In addition to these methanol-ready ferries, Stena Line is developing a new wind-powered hybrid, several fuels-capable vessel concept that can reduce energy usage by 20% or more.

Named Stena Futuro, the concept envisions a 240-meter-long roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel intended for transporting semi-trailers and cars. The vessel will have hybrid propulsion, batteries and engines with low fuel consumption that can run on several different fuels.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles