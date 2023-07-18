Finnlines takes delivery of 1st hybrid Superstar Ro-Pax vessel

July 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Finnsirius, the first of two hybrid ro-pax vessels, was delivered to freight and passenger shipping company Finnlines at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China, on 18 July 2023.

Image credit Finnlines

Finnsirius will start operating on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in September 2023. The second vessel, Finncanopus, is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023. The two ships are the largest ro-pax vessels in the Finnlines fleet. The cargo capacity will increase by nearly 24 per cent to 5,200 lane metres and passenger capacity will double from today’s 554 to 1,100.

The new ro-pax vessels are part of Finnlines EUR 500-million Green Newbuilding Programme, which comprises both ro-pax and ro-ro vessels.

“Finnlines’ Green Newbuilding Programme has been a massive investment which will benefit our freight customers and private passengers. These hybrid ro-pax vessels are not only the largest in the company fleet so far, but they transport cargo in a more sustainable manner,” says Tom Pippingsköld, President and CEO of Finnlines.

Image credit Finnlines

Ship particulars

Length, overall: 235.6 m

Breadth, moulded: 33.3 m

Gross tonnage: 65,692

Deadweight: 11,980

Lane metres: 5,200

Design speed: 16.3 / 21.0 knots

Engine output: 4 x 7,200 kW

Flag: Finland

“For example, the vessels have been equipped with enormous high-powered battery banks and onshore power supply in order to have zero emissions while at port. In addition, port operations will also be more efficient with auto-mooring. Smooth freight traffic in the Baltic Sea is the backbone of the region’s economies and national security of supply. For example, around 90 per cent of both Finnish and Swedish exports and imports are carried along shipping routes. Finnlines combines cargo with passenger traffic in this Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route, and therefore our investment will strengthen services to our freight customers as well as to our passengers.”

The Ro-pax vessel is an 1 A Super ice class. It can accommodate 1,100 Passengers. It features emission reduction technology such as air lubrication, battery pack, exhaust gas abatement and onshore power. The vessel is also fitted with auto-mooring technology, waste heat recovery and ballast water treatment systems.

“Finnlines is proud to introduce the first Superstar and Finnsirius will be Finnlines’ flagship in both size and technology. As the Superstar ro-pax vessels enter the traffic, we will further increase economies of scale to support new business development and opportunities for our freight customers. In addition, we will be able to offer upgraded services for passengers, including several themed restaurants, a wide range of cabin categories, meeting rooms, a large shop, lounges, to name a few,” says Antonio Raimo, Line Manager at Finnlines.