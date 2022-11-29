DEME and Jan De Nul in line for wind farm work offshore France

November 29, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Jan De Nul has signed a vessel reservation agreement, and DEME Group is in separate exclusive discussions to provide a range of services during the construction of the 496 MW Dieppe – Le Tréport wind farm offshore France, the consortium behind the project said.

Les Éoliennes en Mer Services consortium and Jan De Nul have signed a vessel reservation agreement for the transport and installation of the wind turbines.

The Dieppe le Tréport wind farm will feature 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines to be manufactured in Le Havre.

The consortium is also in exclusive negotiations with DEME Group for the transport and installation of the jacket foundations and the wind farm’s substation.

As reported earlier today, the 62 wind turbine jacket foundations will be manufactured and delivered by the Navantia-Windar consortium. Navantia Seaenergies will also build the jacket foundation for the wind farm’s substation.

DEME and Les Éoliennes en Mer Services are also in exclusive negotiations for a turnkey contract for the manufacture and installation of the inter-array cables connecting the wind turbines to the electrical substation.

The offshore substation topside will be designed and built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire.

RTE Réseau de Transport d’Electricité began the preliminary work on the onshore electrical connection for the project this summer, the consortium said.

Les Éoliennes en Mer Services is a consortium of OW Offshore Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Caisse des Dépôts, developing two offshore wind farm projects: the Dieppe – Le Tréport, and a project of the same size off the islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier.

The consortium plans to hold business meetings on 1 December to promote local economic benefits and identify business opportunities related to the construction, installation, and operation of the Dieppe – Le Tréport wind farm.

”We are pleased to announce today the Tier 1 suppliers selected to support us in the construction of the EMDT fleet. And we are delighted with the business day on December 1st, which marks a highlight of the project, its objective being to maximize the local content of the construction and operation phases of the park through the subcontracting of our Tier 1 suppliers,” said Paolo Cairo, President of Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport.