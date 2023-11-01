Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy With contract backlog of $4.7 billion, Noble looks forward to ‘sustained long-term upcycle’
Premium

With contract backlog of $4.7 billion, Noble looks forward to ‘sustained long-term upcycle’

November 1, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has reported strong operational and financial performance during the third quarter of 2023, driven by elevated average day rates and rig fleet utilization, primarily due to high contracting activity for floaters. The flames of the rig owner's hopes for further offshore drilling market improvements are fueled by a further increase in its contract backlog a year after the merger with Maersk Drilling, which enabled the drilling giant to end 3Q 2023 with a total backlog of $4.7 billion.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Noble Valiant drillship; Source: Noble Corporation