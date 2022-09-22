DNV greenlights SBM Offshore’s ammonia terminal

September 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society DNV has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to SBM Offshore, the Dutch-based provider of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, for its ammonia terminal.

The approval was awarded to SBM Offshore and Imodco for the Imodco ammonia catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) terminal.

Illustration. Courtesy of SBM Offshore

The terminal is said to be an adaptation of existing CALM technology to meet the new requirements of ammonia.

According to the developer, the use of Imodco’s architecture of single-point mooring terminals will offer both infrastructure and cost and timesaving solutions for green ammonia production sites based in remote locations that require export terminals for the safe loading of ammonia carrier vessels on open seas.

SBM Offshore said it is committed to supporting the energy transition by both investing in renewable energy solutions and innovating to develop cleaner forms of hydrocarbon-based energy.

By developing the ammonia terminal, SBM Offshore and Imodco aspire to make a significant contribution towards making net zero a safe and affordable reality.

Last month, DNV also approved an industrial-scale concept for a floating production unit to produce green ammonia at sea developed by Norway-based H2Carrier.

