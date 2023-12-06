DNV names head of CCUS unit

December 6, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DNV has appointed the head of its Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) unit as a response to the technology’s growth.

DNV announced on December 6 the appointment of Jamie Burrows as head of its Energy Systems business area’s CCUS unit – a move that underscores DNV’s commitment to CCUS as a pivotal tool for decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industry including iron, steel, and cement production.

The appointment is said to come as a response to growing demand from these fossil fuels-reliant industries to reduce their CO2 emissions, and aligns with DNV’s recent studies, emphasizing the role of CCUS in future energy systems.

Jamie Burrows. Source: DNV

Burrows joined DNV in 2021 as Head of Business Development for CCUS and brings over 20 years of experience in the engineering and energy industries.

Highlighting the urgency, Burrows said that “significant deployment of carbon capture technologies, including those that remove CO2 from the atmosphere, is essential to reaching our energy transition goals. To deliver Net zero in 2050 operational CCUS capacity will likely need to be scaled more than 100 times. Net zero will be virtually impossible without CCUS to capture emissions that are technically challenging or economically impractical to eliminate.”

DNV’s 2023 Energy Transition Outlook report highlights the importance of CCUS, alongside enhanced energy efficiency, renewable integration and other decarbonization solutions, in reaching Paris Agreement targets – which the company sees as “less likely than ever” if drastic and immediate measures are not taken.

The company said it celebrates the current growth of CCUS, yet stresses that strong government policy support and regulatory frameworks remain crucial to closing the gap between the required CCUS roll-out and its real-world deployment.

Speaking about other news coming from DNV, it is worth mentioning that the company recently gave a stamp of approval to Dutch Strohm for its deepwater thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) flowline and quality certification to wave energy technology developer CorPower Ocean.