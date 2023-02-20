DNV proceeds with offshore hydrogen pipeline joint industry project

February 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

DNV is launching the second phase of a joint industry project (JIP) aiming to develop the first guideline for the transport of hydrogen in existing and new offshore pipelines.

A modern hydrogen tank for renewable energy. 3D illustration. Source: DNV

The second phase of the H2Pipe project will see the development of a new code for the design, re-qualification, construction and operation of offshore pipelines to transport hydrogen, either pure or blended with natural gas.

Phase 2, planned to start in March and last two years, will consist of a comprehensive experimental test program to enhance the understanding of the governing hydrogen embrittlement mechanisms and how hydrogen affects the integrity of the line pipe material.

In addition to the experimental test campaign, this phase will include tasks such as a feasibility level design of offshore hydrogen pipelines and a risk assessment study to look at safety aspects of offshore hydrogen pipelines.

In addition, more partners are invited to join this phase of the project.

“The results from this JIP will allow us and our partners to further develop the guideline to a level where it can offer direct and detailed support in the design and re-qualification of offshore hydrogen pipelines,” said Jan Fredrik Helgaker, Senior Engineer and JIP Lead, Energy Systems at DNV.

“With real design limitations, industry players will be able to design – or repurpose – pipeline systems fit for the safe transportation of hydrogen, and to implement adequate mitigation measures if necessary.”

DNV’s Hydrogen Forecast to 2050 finds that to reach Paris Agreement targets, hydrogen would need to meet around 15 per cent of the world’s energy demand by mid-century and that over 50 per cent of hydrogen pipelines globally, and as much as 80 per cent in some regions, will be repurposed from existing natural gas pipeline networks, as it is expected to cost less than 35 per cent of new builds.

The company started the first H2Pipe phase in 2021, when an initial test program looking into the potential degradation of steel pipe mechanical properties was carried out to fill gaps in existing knowledge and to explore test parameters as a preparation and narrow down the number of variables for the main test program planned for Phase 2.

The first revision of the guideline was delivered to participants the same year. According to the company, the guideline is currently at a high level, and more work is needed to develop more specific acceptance criteria.