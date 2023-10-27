DNV, SHI to establish center for autonomous ship project

October 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and classification society DNV have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) committing to establish a remote operation center (ROC) for real-time monitoring and control of maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS).

DNV

The MOU will underpin DNV and Samsung Heavy Industries’ collaboration to drive innovation and redefine the future of marine transportation.

The joint venture seeks to develop a ROC for MASS, advance the future of autonomous shipping by harnessing cutting-edge technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity platforms, and ensure safe and smooth operations.

It will also explore remote assistance technologies that underpin the concepts of autonomous ships and their practical applications. DNV will advise SHI on its ROC concept and later certify it according to the relevant regulations.

“We are delighted to announce this significant milestone in our commitment to innovation with the signing of the MOU with DNV. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration on ROC, underpinned by a shared vision of the benefits to all stakeholders of the efficient and cyber-secure autonomous vessel,” said Hyun Joe Kim, Vice President, Director of Autonomous Ship Research Centre.

“At DNV, we have a long-standing commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to pioneering advancements in maritime technology,” confirmed Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, Maritime Korea & Japan.

A few months ago, SHI conducted testing of autonomous navigation system installed onboard a 15,000 TEU containership. The demonstration, dubbed the industry’s first, was carried out between South Korea and Taiwan. The South Korean firm equipped the vessel with its remote autonomous navigation system (SAS) and smart ship system (SVESSEL). The boxship was built at Geoje shipyard.

Meanwhile, SHI’s autonomous ship navigation system was installed on SM Korealine’s LNG bunkering vessel SM Jeju LNG 2 and has received official authorization from its flag state of Panama for autonomous sailing operations.