DNV: Windship Technology’s concept to achieve 49 pct fuel savings with zero CO2 emissions

November 4, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

British company Windship Technology has revealed that its zero-emission solution for ships has shown a significant increase in fuel savings after being independently assessed by classification society DNV.

DNV’s analysis of Windship Technology’s zero-emission solution for shipping was based on a holistic approach factoring sound scientific practices and the data provided by the company.

Using the COSSMOS analysis modeling suite for the drivetrain and based on the information provided, DNV assessed that Windship Technology’s solution captures 100% of the CO2 generated whilst providing 49% fuel savings. The assessment was carried out on an Aframax tanker.

DNV COSSMOS is a computer platform that models, simulates and optimises complex and integrated ship machinery systems with respect to energy efficiency, emissions, costs and safety. With COSSMOS DNV is able to analyse alternative configurations in new vessels, perform assessment and optimisation in ships in operation systems, and evaluate the potential of new technologies.

“The world now has a True Zero Emission solution for the shipping industry with technologies that are available today and a commercial case rooted in economic sustainability. It’s a significant inflection point for the shipping industry. From a technical standpoint, Windship Technology is now verified,” Simon Rogers, Technical Director of Windship Technology stated.

To reminds, two months ago, Windship Technology received approval in principle (AiP) from DNV for its patented triple-wing rig, while its zero-emission ship design was unveiled in February this year.

The ship’s design incorporates rigs, constructed from composite materials to reduce weight at height, and goes further with an incorporated diesel-electric drive featuring a full carbon capture system. The firm chose the carbon capture system RECAST from Australian company Calix Limited to further improve its zero-emission outlook.