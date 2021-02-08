Windship Technology unveils ‘Tesla of the Seas’ solution, teams up with DNV GL

February 8, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

UK-based Windship Technology has unveiled its zero-emission ship design and announced an investment partnership with DNV GL, one of the world’s leading classification agencies.

True Zero Emission ship design

The vessel design features a patented triple-wing rig as well as a new diesel-electric ship drive system that eliminates CO 2 , NO X , SO X and particulate matter. The True Zero design also incorporated large solar arrays, carbon capture, optimised hull shapes and specialised weather routing software.

The company said that the eye-catching triple-wing rigs produce a driving force several multiples greater than single masted solutions of the same height.

The 48m Windship Technology rig is stowable on deck to aid port navigation and cargo handling. As explained, its composite structure is borne out of technology and design from the wind turbine industry and has a life-time greater than 25 years.

“The holistic approach demonstrated in this solution whereby wind power, solar power and the reduction of harmful exhaust emissions to effectively zero, are all brought together, means that at last there is a design solution that the International Maritime Organisation can champion to achieve its requirements for ‘at least’ zero carbon shipping,” Professor Philip Wilson, formerly Professor of Ship Dynamics at the Ship Science Department at the University of Southampton, said..

Furthermore, Windship Technology has entered into partnership investment with the classification society DNV GL, who will be conducting both an outside-in and inside-out verification to fully assess Windship Technology’s whole-ship design with a view to classifying emission reductions, safety and operability.

As explained, the design is applicable for both ocean-going bulk carrier and oil tanker ships.

“We will work closely with the project team in a fully transparent manner as we now initiate the work to establish a simulation model that will help us verify the GHG emission reduction capability of the technology,” Per Marius Berrefjord, Senior Vice President, of DNV GL, commented.

“We are also preparing for a HAZID that shall verify the safety and operability of ships with Windship Technology installed. These activities will be followed by further verification activities as the project moves forward. Windship is supplying information in a fully transparent manner, and DNV will ensure a thorough verification process.”

Against a backdrop of new build ship orders down over 50% in 2020, and regulators such as the International Maritime Organisation demanding environmental and sustainable reform from the industry, Windship Technology said that its design is basically a ‘Tesla of the Seas’ solution for shipping.

The company added that as an investment case, the solution appeals to asset owners looking to secure their investments over the lifespan of a ship’s working life.

Windship Technology is now looking to cement commercial partnerships with major ship owners, operators and investors.

“Working with DNV is a major step towards proving true zero emission status. The industry cannot sit back any longer. The clock is ticking and regulation will force a new approach for an industry that is traditionally hesitant to change,” Lars Carlsson, Director of Windship Technology, commented.

“Shipping is not fit for purpose in the future. Shipping and oil companies are the only major industries still increasing their emissions and must change and think differently if it is to have any hope of reaching the emissions targets set out in law.”