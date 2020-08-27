DOF bags $110 million worth of new contracts with Petrobras

August 27, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Norwegian vessel operator DOF Subsea has been awarded four new contracts worth around $110 million with Petrobras in Brazil.

The contracts include work within DOF’s core service lines for Survey and Inspection.

DOF said on Thursday that it will mobilise at least three vessels from its fleet to perform flexible pipeline, risers, and subsea equipment inspection.

These operations will be conducted in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin Field and Espírito Santos Basin.

The contracts are worth more than $110 million with planned beginning in 4Q 2020.

The work is estimated to be performed within 550 days.

Mons S Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea, said, “I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important backlog to the Group.

“It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil within IMR and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras”.