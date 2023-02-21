DOF Subsea orders four new ROVs

February 21, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has entered into an agreement with DOF Subsea for the delivery of four of its work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

FET's 200HP XLX Evo IIs (Courtesy of Forum Energy Technologies)

The ROV order includes two 200HP XLX-Cs, which were delivered and mobilized in late 2022, as well as two 200HP XLX Evo IIs to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

“The four new ROVs, which now share so many common systems and components with one another, will bring a mix of smaller footprint benefits via the XLX-C as well as larger platform payload and stability advantages via the XLX Evo II, depending on the task at hand,” said Mark Ainsworth, FET’s DOF customer account manager.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to support DOF Subsea and their extensive range of Perry work class ROVs with these latest additions and look forward to further developing their capabilities in conjunction with the team at DOF over the coming months and years.”

FET said that the XLX Evo IIs hydraulic systems have been redesigned in line with this contract and now share a vastly increased quantity of common component parts with the XLX-Cs, providing a customer benefit for spares commonality and subsequent availability.

All vehicles are being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

Ingve Osberg, SVP of Remote Systems at DOF Subsea, added: “We have more than 20 years’ experience working with FET people and equipment and rely on the quality of the deliverables, reliability of the equipment and the high level of support focus that this long-standing relationship brings us as a key customer.”

From the most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that Forum Energy Technologies delivered three work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to Brazil-based OceanPact for deployment on Petrobras’ oilfields in January 2023.