Two more multimillion-dollar vessel gigs land on DOF’s task list in Brazilian waters

June 30, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has won another set of long-term assignments off the coast of Brazil for one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel (RSV), with the country’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

The first of the two new multi-year contracts is for the AHTS Skandi Logger, which has been contracted for a four-year engagement with Petrobras, following the same competitive AHTS tender process that resulted in the contracts for Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, and Skandi Urca.

With a 250-ton bollard pull, the 2009-built ship is expected to start its new contract with the South American country’s giant in February 2026. The vessel will be reflagged to the Brazilian flag.

The second contract, which is the product of another competitive tender process, is for the Skandi Achiever vessel, contracted as RSV for a four-year engagement with Petrobras, foreseeing the utilization of two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) and subsea crane. 

The new deal is expected to commence in December 2025, in direct continuation of the ship’s current contract with another client in Brazil.

DOF’s latest two contracts, which have a combined value of over $275 million, come after the firm got hold of more work for another AHTS in Canada.

