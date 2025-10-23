Back to overview
Home Subsea DOF’s subsea duo gets prolonged assignments in Guyana

DOF’s subsea duo gets prolonged assignments in Guyana

Vessels
October 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian vessel owner DOF Group has secured contract extensions that will keep two subsea vessels at work in Guyana.

Skandi Nomad. Source: DOF

The contracts of Skandi Nomad and Skandi Constructor, both operating in Guyana, have been extended by one year each.

Thanks to the extensions, the 2010-built Skandi Nomad is contracted until the fourth quarter of 2026 and the 2009-built Skandi Constructor until the second quarter of 2027.

DOF also recently secured two new long-term contracts with Brazil’s state-owned energy company Petrobras that have a combined value of approximately $200 million. Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been awarded four-year charters, with both vessels to operate with one work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV).

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for bigger impact and amplify your presence in the heart of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles